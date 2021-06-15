Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

