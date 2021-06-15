Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 30.2%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

SPE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,976. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.