Rede Wealth LLC Sells 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.84 on Tuesday, reaching $607.85. The company had a trading volume of 284,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

