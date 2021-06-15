Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

NYSE:WSR remained flat at $$8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.41. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

