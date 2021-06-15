Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $32.93 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $212,571.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.61 or 0.06322990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00145942 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

