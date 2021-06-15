Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $292.07 million and approximately $83.21 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,545,241 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

