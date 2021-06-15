Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0860

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $531,298.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00149748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00181042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.59 or 0.00974768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,033.12 or 0.99908373 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.