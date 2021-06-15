Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $61.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LVS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 766,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

