Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.24.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$31.27. 5,215,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,883. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,719.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.