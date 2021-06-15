salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.62. 305,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,670 shares of company stock worth $41,950,472. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.