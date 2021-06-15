Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 43.0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 614,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,092. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

