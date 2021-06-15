First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 451,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,654. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.