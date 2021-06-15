Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.78

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 10043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

