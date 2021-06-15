Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.85. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

