Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 26,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

