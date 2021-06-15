Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $8.48

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 31,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,943. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

