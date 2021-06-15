Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 26,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.