Trust Co of Kansas Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 208,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

