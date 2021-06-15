LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,752. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

