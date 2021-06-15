Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 57,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,661. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

