EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

