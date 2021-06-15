$0.19 EPS Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. 9,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,659. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

