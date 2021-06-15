$0.19 EPS Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. 9,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,659. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.