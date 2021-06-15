$0.32 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 707,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 53,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.