$0.32 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 707,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 53,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

