Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 1,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,582,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 57,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 95,301 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

