POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

PORBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged. POLA Orbis has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.29.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

