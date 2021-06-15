Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. 218,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

