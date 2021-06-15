Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE XBC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.24. 383,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

