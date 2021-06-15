SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSP Group stock remained flat at $$4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

