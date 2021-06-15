United Bank Sells 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Bank lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.64. 88,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

