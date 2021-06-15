Glenview Trust Co Has $7.98 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 85,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

