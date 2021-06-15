BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.56 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $50.99 million and $211,020.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

