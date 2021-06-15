Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.66 EPS

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 220,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 553,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,538. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

