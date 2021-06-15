Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$43.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

HCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.58. 77,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.60. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$19.01 and a 12-month high of C$37.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700002 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.