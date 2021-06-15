$1.20 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.31. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.