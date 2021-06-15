Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 102.2% in May

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,682. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.