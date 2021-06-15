Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 105.3% in May

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RNMBY stock remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

