Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

KRT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.