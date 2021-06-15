Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 44,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,493. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

