$155.34 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $155.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

AMRN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 138,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,887. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

