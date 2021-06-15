Shroom.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00778361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043096 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shroom.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

