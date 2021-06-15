DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $607,857.18

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. DAOBet has a market cap of $607,857.18 and $32.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,135.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01577454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00422113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

