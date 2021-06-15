M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.