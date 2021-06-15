Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 2,505,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

TRMLF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 45,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

