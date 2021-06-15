Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 35,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,843. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

