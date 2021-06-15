Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 35,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,843. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.