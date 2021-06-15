Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.