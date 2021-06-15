Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-0.440 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 128,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,657. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

