Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 5,639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.2 days.

OTCMKTS TBVPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

