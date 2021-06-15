SafeInsure One Day Volume Hits $82.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $340,564.83 and $82.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002050 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,959,682 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

