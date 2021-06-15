Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

