Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) recently:

6/10/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

PD traded up C$0.96 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.89. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$647.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

