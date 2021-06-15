Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) recently:
- 6/10/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
PD traded up C$0.96 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.89. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$647.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.
